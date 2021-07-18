A candle light vigil to be held for people who died at the Faster Horses Festival

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WLNS)—According to a Facebook post, a candle light vigil will be held at the Michigan Center Football Field on Monday to commemorate those who lost their lives while attending the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn.

Three men in their early twenties were found dead in their camper near the festival Saturday afternoon, two other were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators believe carbon monoxide is to blame, and generator was located near the trailer.

The vigil will be held around 9:30 p.m. for the community to come together and show support.

Michigan State Police also identified the 30-year-old woman who was found dead Saturday, as Melissa Donna Havens, from Croswell, Michigan.

According to MSP, a black male in his 30’s, with short black hair, a short beard and wearing a gray hoodie, was seen with Havens before she died. Anyone with information can call Detective Daniel Drewyor at 734-819-8192.

UPDATE: The deceased female has been identified as Melissa Donna Havens. The investigation continues into the cause of death of Havens. An autopsy will be performed along with toxicology test. Detectives need assistance with information or tips helping them pic.twitter.com/22OUFHgKwf — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 17, 2021

Faster Horses is a music festival which takes place at Michigan International Speedway each year.