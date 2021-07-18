A candle light vigil to be held for people who died at the Faster Horses Festival

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WLNS)—According to a Facebook post, a candle light vigil will be held at the Michigan Center Football Field on Monday to commemorate those who lost their lives while attending the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn.
Three men in their early twenties were found dead in their camper near the festival Saturday afternoon, two other were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators believe carbon monoxide is to blame, and generator was located near the trailer.
The vigil will be held around 9:30 p.m. for the community to come together and show support.
Michigan State Police also identified the 30-year-old woman who was found dead Saturday, as Melissa Donna Havens, from Croswell, Michigan.
According to MSP, a black male in his 30’s, with short black hair, a short beard and wearing a gray hoodie, was seen with Havens before she died. Anyone with information can call Detective Daniel Drewyor at 734-819-8192.
Faster Horses is a music festival which takes place at Michigan International Speedway each year.