MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Calamity is a striking, multicolored cat who’s ready for a quiet home with an owner who will scratch her chin and help her feel safe.

“She’s quite nervous at the shelter and might take a little time to check you out before cautiously approaching and making contact,” said her friends and Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS).

While getting to know you, she’s likely to give you enthusiastic head-butts to let you know she’s ready for more head strokes.

She’s a big girl, having put on a bit of weight recently, and she’d do best with someone who can show her some devotion.

“She would probably enjoy a home where she can be the princess!” said her friends at ICACS.

Calamity is 3 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Until July 31, her adoption fee is only $10.

To find out more about Calamity, visit here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.