LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A small young deer has been roaming Lansing with what appears to be a plastic pumpkin candy bucket stuck to its head.

The deer was spotted by Lansing resident Michael Brown. Brown said the deer has had the bucket stuck to it for two weeks.

He said he has contacted a local nature center in an attempt to free the deer from the plastic, but has not yet had success. Brown said his neighbors are also trying to get the pumpkin off the deer.

South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery, a group that helped resolve a similar situation in the Detroit area in December, said it is going to attempt to locate the deer and safely remove the plastic pumpkin.

