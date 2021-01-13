A forgotten password could cost a man $240 million in Bitcoins

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 07: A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin on December 07, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(WLNS) – One of the most popular crypto currency’s in the country is the infamous Bitcoin. In the last 5 years, the currency has increased in value by over 7,500% making some early owners of the digital currency fairly wealthy.

That’s not the case for one man in San Francisco who is in possession of 7,000 of them.

A single password is all that is keeping programmer Stefan Thomas from a massive amount of riches. Over $240 million to be exact.

Thomas owns what’s known as a iron key hard drive which requires a password to access.

The problem is he can’t remember the password, and he threw away the piece of paper with the password on it.

If that’s not bad enough, the hard drive only allows ten password attempts before its contents are deleted. So far Thomas has used eight.

If Thomas guesses incorrect two more times, the $240 million in cryptocurrency will be gone.