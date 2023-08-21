A piece of a gravestone found by Shiawassee County deputies over the weekend on Rinel Rd. (Shiawassee Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department has a grave mystery in front of it.

In a Sunday Facebook post, the law enforcement agency says it located a piece of “what appears to be a section of a grave headstone.” The chunk was found on Rinel Rd.

Deputies checked Yerian Cemetery but were unable to locate a damaged headstone matching the mystery piece.

Sheriff officials ask anyone who might be able to identify the headstone piece to message the department on Facebook or call (989) 734-9111.