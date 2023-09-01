MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Jesko! He is a big, handsome cat who is 5 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Jesko is not the kind of cat who will run up to the front to ask for attention, but if you reach in and rub his ears, he turns into a puddle of gray and white fur!

Jesko came to the shelter when his owner moved and left him behind. He is an easy-going cat who will do well in just about any home!

You may inquire about Jesko by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.