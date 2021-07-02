The Independence Day fireworks over South Haven, as seen from South Beach. (July 3, 2016)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Anxious to see some colorful explosions in the sky? 6 News is here for you with a guide to local 4th of July celebrations.

Jackson

Cascades Park in Jackson will be hosting a fireworks performance Saturday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more.

East Lansing

Constellation Cat Cafe in East Lansing will be hosting an “Inde-paw-dence” Day sparkler celebration on Saturday, July 3. Attendees can craft Kitten Sparkler Wands, color, drink patriotic coffee and learn about pet firework safety. Click here for more on this paw-some event.

Lansing

The Lansing Lugnuts will be hosting three straight days of fireworks, starting Friday, July 2. Click here for more information.

Lansing will be hosting a 4th of July parade on Saturday, July 3 at the Capitol Loop. Click here to learn more.

The City of Lansing will also be hosting a fireworks show on Sunday, July 4 at approximately 10:10 p.m. The city recommends viewing from Riverfront, Durand or Marshall parks. Click here for more.

Livingston County

Livingston County will be holding a 4th of July fireworks show in Fowlerville. The festivities begin at noon. Click here to visit the event website.

DeWitt

First Baptist Church in DeWitt will be hosting a fireworks show on July 4 at 7 p.m.

St Johns

St Johns will be hosting a fireworks show on the 4th, with music at 7 p.m. and fireworks when the sun sets. Click here for more info.

Meridian Township

Meridian Township’s annual fireworks festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.