LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands of families and friends gathered in downtown Lansing to celebrate Silver Bells in the City.

It’s a Lansing tradition full of bright lights, a big parade, and lots of fun for family and friends that has spanned 38 years with tens of thousands in attendance.

“We come every year and have a great time, even though it’s freezing. Yeah it’s freezing out here we’re having a holly jolly time,” the Slocum family said.

Despite below-freezing temperatures, people of all ages were on a mission to kick off the holiday season and have a good time.

The electric light parade made the city glow with lighted floats.

This festive parade with all of its unique features left some scrambling to choose their favorite part.

After the parade was the lighting of the state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce from St. Johns, the capitol’s first Christmas tree from Clinton County.

For some people, this was their first time back in a few years because of the pandemic.

“I feel like we all need to as a community be out to celebrate the holidays after COVID as people have been locked up at home and it’s good to see people out enjoying,” Harold Keniston said.

The night ended with the firefly drone light show and then fireworks filled the sky with bright colors and shapes for all to see.