A home away from home: comfort is now available for veteran’s families

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Whenever a veteran needs health care, they may be away from their family for an extended period of time. Fortunately, there is a place where their family members can stay to be closer to them.

At the bottom of the hill leading up to the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, you’ll see a big brick building. Inside is the only “Fisher House” in West Virginia.

The house will be used to house veterans and their families who live more than 50 miles away from the medical center. “Fisher House” program manager Jason Wyant says the house was built with comfort being the number one priority.

We believe that a home away from home, it makes them feel comfortable and that’s the best way to help with the healing process. Jason Wyant, Fisher House program manager



Each room inside the “Fisher House” has a different style, unlike a hotel room. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held back in 2019, but due to the pandemic, they haven’t been able to hold an official opening day. Now, it’s ready for families to check-in.

It’s really for the family not to have to think about where to go to eat, where should they securely park, where’s a good place to stay. Dwayne Rider, Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center PAO

The VA medical center is also planning on having an official opening day in the near future, but that date has yet to be determined.

For the families who qualify to stay in the house, all these necessities will be provided. Each room comes with a TV and DVD player and the refrigerators are fully stocked with easy-to-make food.

Since the facility relies on donations, they are also looking for more volunteers to help with the everyday operation.

For more information on how to get involved with the “Fisher House”, click here.