A Lansing group is cleaning up the community they love

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In an effort to keep a main street in Lansing clean, two men formed the group “Pick Up Lansing” to go out and pick up litter around city.

This group collects more than 10 bags of trash every time they clean up Michigan Ave. While it’s helping keep the area clean — it’s also about making a difference.

“We’re able to come out and really kind of contribute and to cleaning up this city that we love so much,” said co-founder of Pick Up Lansing, Michael McCallum.

Every two weeks, you can find the group Pick Up Lansing out in the city gathering bags full of trash. The idea came to McCallum and his friend Omar Karim when they noticed a lot of litter around the city. The amount of trash around is way more than just the two can handle.



“I’m only two hands and one grabber, so the more people we get out that are interested. We can pick more garbage and trash and get the city looking clean,” said McCallum.

Tony Amairante has been volunteering with Pick Up Lansing since it first started in August 2020, and he says it gives him a feeling of fulfillment, and a chance to get to know people with the same feeling.

“It’s kind of like when I’m actually doing it I just feel like I’m in the right place at the right time… I feel like it’s what I should be doing while I’m doing it,” he said. “I met a lot of great people doing it you know, that I probably wouldn’t have met you know if I didn’t.”



Even with trash laying on the side of the road and sidewalks volunteers with the group say they find the most trash in the rain gardens on Michigan Ave. When they return two weeks later there’s more trash then before.

“Every two weeks its like we didn’t do anything,” said McCallum.

He is notices it even more. “It makes us all kind of more aware of the trash around you when you’re just doing your daily activities,” he said.

First time volunteer Meg Volgler says she used to clean litter in her neighborhood during her free time.

“I think it’s the land God gave us and God made everything good. And we shouldn’t defile it, or curse our neighbor and ourselves by making it contaminated,” said Volgler.



So before you think of littering, remember the group Pick Up Lansing.

“It’s a city to live in not a city dump,” said Volgler.