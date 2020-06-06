A list of Detroit-area protests this weekend

FILE – In this Saturday, May 30, 2020, file photo, demonstrators raise fists in the air during a march in Pittsburgh to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. A black reporter from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was pulled from covering the city’s protests over the death of George Floyd, apparently because of a tweet. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — People in all fifty states and eighteen countries are taking to the streets to protest police brutality following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police two weeks ago.

In Michigan, protests have been held in Lansing, Detroit, Howell, Brighton, Grand Rapids, Troy, Livonia and more.

The protests have been both violent and peaceful.

Locally, the Metro-Detroit area has several protests happening tomorrow, June 7, 2020.

Wyandotte – 12 p.m. – Roosevelt High School

Oak Park – 1 p.m. – Corner of Coolidge and 9 Mile

Dearborn – 2 p.m.

Livonia – 4 p.m.

Detroit – 8 p.m. – Councilmember Raquel Castañeda López is asking Detroiters to hold a silent vigil in front of their homes on Sunday. To participate in the vigil, Detroiters are asked to come out on their porches or in front of their homes at 8 p.m. with a lit candle, flashlight, or turn on their porch light and stand silently for 9 minutes in honor of George Floyd