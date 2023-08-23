EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A non-profit will be giving away free school supplies to help low-income families from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26 at the House of Soles in East Lansing.

The Honey Bear Project’s mission is to be a beacon of hope, an example of kindness, a believer in the human spirit, and to do their part in making those dreams come true.

With a donation from Lake Trust Credit Union, the Honey Bear Project hopes to ease the burden of purchasing school supplies for local families in need.

The Honey Bear Project will provide free House of Soles drawstring backpacks filled with pens, pencils, notebooks and more.

“We want to help kids start the school year off ready to study,” said Lonnie and Lennie Smith, co-owners of the House of Soles.

If you are in need of school supplies, stop by the House of Soles in East Lansing located at 543 East Grand River Ave, from Aug. 23 through Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you would like to donate supplies, call 517-993-6576.

School supplies can also be dropped off at the House of Soles from Wednesday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.