A look back at Chief Daryl Greens time as the top cop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Chief Daryl Green has been with the Lansing Police Department since January of 1997 and was named chief in the summer of 2019.

In a statement, Green said:

“I am forever grateful to serve the City of Lansing with such a talented and dedicated group of police and city employees. I am proud of the reforms the Lansing Police Department completed, and it is time for me to pass the baton to another police chief that will continue this important work of reimagining public safety.” Chief Daryl Green

Green took over after former chief, Mike Yankowski, announced his retirement. Before becoming chief, Green is the only person that’s been Captain of all four major divisions including patrol, administration, staff services, and investigations.

When Green was sworn in he told 6 News…”I’m really inspired by the fact that we have strong relationships with our community and we are strengthening them and that’s one of my mandatory protocols, is that we continue to motivate our community, we continue to motivate our officers to do better, to be better, and we really want to be the best police department in the country.”

That strength with the community would be tested though come 2020. When police reform and racial divide would become front and center.

Through last year, Lansing had protests, riots and events all calling for police reform and racial equality following the death of George Floyd on May 25th, 2020.

Less than a week after Floyd’s death, a riot in Lansing destroyed buildings, homes, cars and businesses. After the streets settled, Green told 6 News “we had looters, we had people assaulting others, we had arsons, we had disorderly conduct, and a number of other offenses that many of the rioters engaged in, they were assaultive, they threw bottles at police officers, we did the best we could to mitigate as much damage as we could.”

He also said it’s the worse damage he’s ever seen to the department, as the front door was shattered and windows were broken out.

There were some controversial arrests in the department while Green was chief. In April of last year, Anthony Hulon died in a jail cell in the city’s jail while being restrained by officers. There was also an arrest on Baker Street where multiple officers were seen trying to hold down a man. One officer ended up being terminated in that case.

When the issue of police reform surfaced last summer, Green and the city dove in head first. Green and the city implemented more than 20 changes within the department.

Including prohibiting “no knock” warrants, reviewing “use of force” policies and changing traffic stop protocols. Last year, his officers even took a pledge to denounce excessive force and report it if they see it. “I’m proud to see how the department has evolved but there is room for improvement,” said Green in May of 2020.

“He has done so much for this city not only getting us through a pandemic but making adjustments that he saw was necessary with policing to make sure we were appropriately reforming as we saw many issues across the country,” said Mayor Schor. “He has gotten us through some of the toughest times in the city of Lansing.”