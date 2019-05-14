A new “Roo” at Potter Park Zoo

Hop on out to Potter Park Zoo to view the new baby western grey kangaroo.

Even though the little boy or girl is spending a lot of time hanging out in the pouch, he or she just started moving around the exhibit on its own.

Baby kangaroos are the size of a lima bean at birth. They climb up their mother’s belly and into her pouch as soon as they’re born to finish developing. By the time the joey is ready to start venturing from the safety of the pouch, it has grown to be a couple of feet tall.

The western grey kangaroo is found throughout western and central mainland Australia. Potter Park Zoo is one of only 10 AZA accredited zoos to house western grey kangaroos.

“We are looking forward to a great season at Potter Park Zoo and we know Gertie the western grey kangaroo and new joey will be a part of that,” said General Curator Sarah Pechtel.