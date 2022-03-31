LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Sparrow Hospital has named a new Interim President!

Denny Martin, D.O. will take on the role beginning Monday, April 4. He is a practicing OB/GYN and a physician graduate of Michigan State University.

Dr. Martin has served as the Chief Medical Officer of E.W. Sparrow Hospital ever since April 2020.

“I am honored to lead this organization and all of the Sparrow caregivers who are dedicated to a life of serving our community,” Dr. Martin said.

Dr. Martin has previously served as Executive Medical Director of Physician Performance for the Health System.

If you would like to learn more then head on over to E.W. Sparrow Hospital’s website.