EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We are less than 24 hours away from this year’s Izzo Legacy Race.

This week, 6 News heard from the charities that benefit from the fundraiser, volunteers who make it happen and we even heard from someone who is participating in the race.

We sent our chief photojournalist David Parks out with the Izzo family to see what this year’s course will be like, and you won’t be disappointed with the views.

The race aims to connect the community by raising funds for local causes, with a fundraising goal of fifty thousand dollars.

As of Friday afternoon, the charity event has raised $24,928, with 2,984 race participants expected to attend.

Later Saturday, the annual spring MSU football game will also kick-off at 2 p.m.

MSU Police are staying busy preparing for the crowd.

“We are working with officers in East Lansing to control traffic on Grand River, but we do have additional officers working to make sure everyone is safe, throughout the race,” said MSU Police Communications Manager Dana Whyte.

