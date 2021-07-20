A zoo in Battlecreek was selected as “Lowes 100 Hometowns Project.”

BATTLECREEK, Mich. (WLNS)—Binder Park Zoo was selected as part of an initiative to celebrate Lowe’s 100th anniversary. Binder Park Zoo is receiving $10 million in grant money from Lowes as support for a new exhibit called “Zoorassic Park.”

The exhibit is under construction and will help people understand prehistoric life-size dinosaur displays, have hands-on activities, and STEAM-based educational programs for children.









“Being nominated and selected for this amazing opportunity is truly a testament to the support the zoo receives from Lowe’s and the surrounding community,” said Diane Thompson, Binder Park Zoo President & CEO. “Zoorassic Park will transform the former children’s zoo in prehistoric ways!” Thompson continued, “The zoo is grateful for the support from Lowe’s and, specifically, Kelly Flees, Pro Sales Specialist, for her work with nominating the zoo. We are thrilled to be a part of the 100 Hometowns project.”

The 100 projects were announced today and have helped communities in 36 states. The project includes; 35 community centers, 19 community spaces, nine shelters, eight housing facilities, seven cultural preservation projects, seven playground installations, six gardens, four food pantries, four skilled trades projects, and one civic upgrade across the country.

“We are inspired by the nationwide response to 100 Hometowns, which brought people from all across the country to share with us their remarkable stories and hope for how their community might be made a little better,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s chairman, and CEO. “Lowe’s has been dedicated to improving homes, and hometowns, since its founding in 1921, and we look forward to continuing to do so for the next 100 years.”