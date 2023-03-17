LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road during the holidays, the AAA auto club began the Tow to Go program to get impaired drivers and their vehicles back home in one piece.

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays on US roadways, and with the Irish celebration falling on a Friday this year, AAA said it activated its Tow to Go program yesterday at 6 p.m.

The Tow to Go program began 25 years ago, and AAA officials say that every year, they get drivers who may be a danger to themselves and others off the road.

“Tow to Go service is a service that is a last resort for a driver who has had too much to drink and has no other way to get themselves and their car home. AAA will come and get you; we will get the driver home, and we’ll get the car home. We really want people to plan ahead and recognize the danger that comes with over-celebrating and then having to drive because you have no other choice,” said Gary Bubar, a AAA traffic safety specialist.

If you or someone you know needs this service, you can contact AAA at (855)-286-9246 or through the AAA app. Tow to Go will be available until 6 a.m. on Monday.