AAA announces start of 100 deadliest days for teen drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - - According to AAA the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers has officially started.

"I actually had a boy run into the back of me because he was texting, and he admitted it," said Marjorie Rauch. Fortunately for her, she wasn't hurt.

Rauch said, "He just put his head down and started crying, he knew the consequences of this."

He knew the consequences of distracted driving. According to AAA, this is one of the causes for the next 100 deadliest days involving teen drivers, which goes from Memorial day through Labor Day.

"The teenage drivers are out of school, kids are coming home from college for the summer, sports are slowing down a little bit," said Michigan State Police Lieutenant Darren Green.

Two-thirds of people injured or killed in crashes involving teens are people other than the teen behind the wheel. Rachel Gaines sees the stories online.

"It's just sad that the person that created the accident is still alive and the person that didn't is dead," Gaines said.

Parents may want to talk to their kids before handing over the keys to, "Make sure they know where their kids are going," said Green. He also said parents should make sure their kids "Know to limit distractions."



Parents can also go over reckless behavior to avoid like drinking and driving, distracted driving and speeding.

"Be cautious," said Rauch. "Other people are not as in a big a hurry as you are obviously, but you will get there."

