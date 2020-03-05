AAA finds only 12% of drivers would feel safe riding in a car that drives itself

FILE – This March 18, 2018 file image provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an Uber SUV after hitting a woman in Tempe, Ariz. Documents released Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 by the National Transportation Safety Board raise questions about whether a self-driving Uber SUV that ran down a pedestrian last year should have been allowed on public roads for test purposes. (Tempe Police Department via AP, File)

DEARBORN, Mich (WLNS) — Would you trust riding in a self-driving car?

If not, you’re not alone. The Auto Club Group found that only 12 percent of drivers would trust riding in a self-driving car.

Even more people who were surveyed – 28% — said they don’t know how they feel about the technology, indicating consumers are ambivalent to the idea of self-driving cars.

Consumers told AAA that they have would like to be more informed of key issues surrounding self-driving vehicles like safety and liability:

“Consumers have made it clear what it will take to overcome their doubts – consistent and transparent information – which will help make them feel safer about the idea of riding in a self-driving car,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group in a press release.

Six in ten (57%) Americans say they would like to have a clear understanding of who will be legally responsible in the event of a crash with a self-driving vehicle.

Half (51%) are interested about laws to make sure self-driving cars are safe.

Half (49%) want to know how vulnerable they will be to hackers.

“AAA’s automated vehicle survey tells us when people have the opportunity to take back control or even build their understanding of how this technology works, they are much more likely to embrace it,” Woodland said.

Respondents also shared what would make them feel safer about self-driving cars.

Seven in ten (72%) U.S. adults would feel safer riding in a self-driving car if they had the ability to take over control if something goes wrong.

A similar amount (69%) would feel safer if there was a human backup driver.

Half (47%) would feel safer knowing the self-driving car has passed rigorous testing and inspections.

Four in ten (42%) would feel safer after seeing or experiencing a demonstration prior to getting into a self-driving car.

“Knowing how people truly feel about self-driving cars will help the industry to identify the steps needed to move consumers towards greater acceptance,” Woodland said.

Today, there are semi-automated vehicles on the road. However, a fully automated fleet is still decades away. AAA conducts research like this study and others to help inform and encourage the industry, media and policymakers to find ways to help consumers connect better with advanced vehicle technology.

Methodology

This survey was conducted January 17 – 19, 2020, using a probability-based panel designed to be representative of the U.S. household population overall. The panel provides sample coverage of approximately 97% of the U.S. household population. Most surveys were completed online; consumers without internet access were surveyed over the phone. A total of 1,301 interviews were completed among U.S. adults, 18 years of age or older. The margin of error for the study overall is 4% at the 95% confidence level. Smaller subgroups have larger error margins.