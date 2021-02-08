AAA issues arctic air advisory

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Recent bitterly cold weather is now prompting officials from Triple-A to issue a statewide arctic air advisory.

Officials say, Michiganders should make sure their car batteries are fully charged and in working condition.

It is also recommended to keep your gas tank at least half full to prevent a freeze up of the gas line.

Using windshield washer fluid with a winter solvent, so that it won’t freeze is also suggested.

