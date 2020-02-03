AAA: Michigan gas prices are up slightly

Did you notice you’re paying more for gas this week than last week?

According to the Auto Club Group (AAA), gas prices in Michigan have increased by 5 cents from last week.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $2.45 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

This price is 12 cents less than this time last month and 30 cents more than this time last year.





According to the AAA report, people in Ann Arbor are paying the most for gas at $2.48 per gallon and $2.47 in Jackson.

Meanwhile, people who paying the least for gas are those in Traverse City, $2.32, Benton Harbor $2.41 and Marquette $2.44 per gallon.