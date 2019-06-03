AAA: Michigan gas prices steady at about $2.90 per gallon

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

FILE – In this April 23, 2019, file photo, a motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station in Sacramento, Calif. Escalating tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere could threaten oil supply, which could push the price of oil and gasoline higher. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are steady from a week ago at about $2.90 per gallon.
  
The auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 10 cents less than a year ago as increased gasoline production and higher stock levels make up for higher demand.
  
The state’s highest average was in the Upper Peninsula at around $2.94. The lowest price was in the Detroit area at roughly $2.86 per gallon.
  
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

