AAA offers holiday safety tips

In the midst of the holiday season, The Auto Club Group is reminding drivers to take extra precautionary measures to make sure they have a safe holiday.

According to 2018 data, 54 percent of all traffic deaths during the Christmas time period in Michigan were alcohol-involved. That time frame ranges from 6 p.m. on Dec 21 to Dec 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Additionally, AAA says that as recreational marijuana stores are popping up in Michigan, there could be a potential increase in the number of impaired drivers.

“The Auto Club Group urges all motorists to avoid driving while impaired by alcohol, marijuana, or any other drug,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “AAA’s interest in the issue has less to do with the cause of the impairment, but rather the risk that’s introduced when people get behind the wheel while impaired.”

AAA-The Auto Club Group offers these Seven Steps to Safer Holiday Celebrations:

Always drive safe and sober. Designate an alcohol and drug-free driver before the party starts. Call a cab or plan to stay the night if you have had too much to drink. Never ride in a car with someone who is intoxicated. Report impaired drivers to local law enforcement immediately. None for the road. One drink can be one too many. Learn more about the effects of alcohol and other drugs on driving and AAA’s efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-involved traffic crash injuries and deaths. Be a responsible host.