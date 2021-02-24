AAA study: 62% of residents are still leery of traveling

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLNS) – A new AAA study shows that more than half of Michigan residents are still uncomfortable with traveling long distances and staying elsewhere while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The survey shows that 62% of Michiganders are apprehensive about leaving their homes for prolonged periods of time with the fear of getting sick being the main reason.

The rise of new strains is also contributing to people wanting to stay home.

The study also uncovered that two-thirds of residents canceled or rescheduled their travel plans last year.

