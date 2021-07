LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – AAA is now releasing a new study that examined the driving habits of Michigan drivers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, AAA’s research showed that the average number of trips for all modes of transportation dropped by 40%.

The daily amount of personal car trips dipped by 45% with the average driver making one trip a day compared to three before the pandemic.

In addition, traveling by taxi or ridesharing companies dropped from 5.5% to 1.7%.