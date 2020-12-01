AAA urges drivers to safely secure real Christmas trees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As we begin the month of December, and the Christmas season is now in full swing, AAA is urging drivers to thoroughly secure their Christmas trees to their cars as they transport it from the store to home.

AAA officials say, road debris – such as christmas trees – that fly off of cars have caused more than 200,000 crashes over the past four years resulting in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

Damage such as broken window frames, scratched paint and torn door seals typically add up to $1,500 in repairs.

It is recommended to use a pickup truck or an SUV whenever possible, but if it has to be on the roof the vehicle should have a roof rack for proper transportation.