AAA urges Michigan lawmakers to pass a new legislation on distracted driving

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS)— AAA insurance wants Michigan lawmakers to vote yes on three bills to modernize Michigan’s distracted driving laws. The package of bills bans video streaming, social media and other distracting tools on a cell phone. The house bills are 4277, 4278 and 4279.

“AAA-The Auto Club Group applauds the House Judiciary Committee for passing these three bills,” said Tiffany Hauser, Director of Government Relations, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Distracted driving remains a growing traffic safety problem here in Michigan. Our research shows that education and legislation are key factors in changing driving behavior.”

Michigan’s current distracted driving law only addresses texting while driving.

According to driving statistics from AAA, five seconds of reading an email, or text is like driving across a football field with a blindfold on. Plus, new teen drivers are three times more likely to get involved in a deadly crash.

AAA recommends pulling over before texting or calling someone.

“Legislation like this will help prevent drivers from becoming another statistic,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Today, with the advancements of in-vehicle technology and the use of cellphones in our daily lives, drivers have the potential to be more distracted than ever before. Distracted driving legislation needs to be in line with current trends and these bills are a step in the right direction.”