LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself too impaired to drive this Fourth of July weekend, AAA will tow your car and give you a ride anywhere within a 10-mile radius, for free.

This is the 25th year that AAA has operated the Tow to Go program. When they get a call, AAA dispatches a tow truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA, in a press release.

“However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home,” she said.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

The free, confidential rides are available both to AAA members and non-members.

It’s available in 11 U.S. states, including Michigan, this weekend.

For a free ride and tow, you can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246.)