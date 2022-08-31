HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – These two kittens were found in a box in a bathroom of Valhalla Park in Holt.

Ingham County Animal Control Director Heidi Williams says both animals are in good shape and are roughly 4 months old.

Williams told 6 News that the park bathrooms are open at 8:00 a.m., meaning the cats were dropped off between 8:00 a.m. and when they were found at 1:00 p.m.

The cats are being held as evidence until the investigation is over. Afterwards they will be put up for adoption.

Delhi Township police are reviewing security camera footage as the investigation continues.