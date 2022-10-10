EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A ceremony was held on Monday to rename Abbot Road Park, which will now be known as Azaadiikaa Park.

The name means “many cottonwoods” which according to the City of East Lansing’s Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are sacred trees that tend to grow close to the water, reflecting the abundant local rivers that made East Lansing a gathering place for Native American nations.

“This is where a lot of tribes met, gathered, traded. This is just us coming back and giving homage to our ancestors. This isn’t nothing new, so we’re just welcoming you and we’re giving them their respect and letting them know we heard you,” said Shalanda Sandoval-Flores, a member of the park renaming committee.