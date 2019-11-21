“Abby Cadabby” Pet of the Day November 21

Meet Abby Cadabby, Our Pet of the Day.

Abby Cadabby is a big goofy girl looking for someone to love.

She’s a neglected mess right now and has had long-term ear infections and red, itchy skin … but she isn’t letting that keep her from looking for her special person.

She hasn’t been treated kindly as she could have been. When people raise their hands and voices, she will fall to the ground… but with love and positive reinforcement, she can overcome that.

Abby Cadabby loves dogs and should be fine with kids, especially if they give belly rubs.

With a little TLC, Abby Cadabby is going to make a great best friend. If you are interested in adopting Abby Cadabby, contact the Capital Area Humane Society at cahs-lansing.org, call (517) 626-6060 or stop by the shelter during open hours at 7095 West Grand River Avenue in Lansing.