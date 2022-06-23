LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Absentee ballots for the August 2, 2022 statewide primary are now available.

Ballots can be requested at your local clerk’s office and will be mailed to those who already applied to vote absaentee.

“Voters have numerous secure options for how to cast their ballots this August,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Whether they choose to vote from home, by mail, via secure drop box, in person by absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office, or at their polling location on Election Day, Michigan voters can be confident their vote will be counted and their voice will be heard.”

Voters on the permanent absentee list have been mailed applications already.

Voters can apply to vote absentee at Michigan.gov/Vote. There, those who have already submitted their absentee application can track it as well as find their local clerk’s office.