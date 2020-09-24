Absentee ballots mailed today, early voting begins in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Today election clerks across the state opened their offices for early voting and mail absentee ballots to voters who have requested them.

While some clerks have already begun doing both, today is the 40th day before the Nov. 3 election, when they are required by the state constitution to do so.

On Wednesday, Lansing-area clerks including Lansing Clerk Chris Swope, East Lansing Clerk Jennifer Shuster and Delhi Township Clerk Evan Hoper reported a record number of absentee ballots being mailed out before the November election.

“Michigan has already held three successful elections this year, and we are on track to see more success and record-breaking turnout in the general election,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Voters can safely and securely vote absentee from home, early at their local clerk’s office, or at their polling place on Election Day.”

More than 2.39 million absentee ballots have already requested – more than ever before – and when voters receive their ballots they are encouraged to fill them out, sign the back of the return envelope, and as soon as possible place them in the mail or hand-deliver them to their clerk’s office or ballot drop box. Clerk office and drop box locations can be found at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Voters who intend to cast absentee ballots but have not already requested them are encouraged to do so immediately at Michigan.gov/Vote. At the same site, Michiganders with a state driver’s license or identification card can also register to vote.