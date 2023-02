LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Acapulco is a purring machine that’s in your face friendly and excited to meet new people.

When she gets attention, she can’t sit still. She’ll headbutt you and reach out with her paw to ask for more.

She’s looking for somebody to adopt her that can be ready for action.

Acapulco is one-year-old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

To inquire about Acapulco and other pets, visit ac.ingham.org or call (517) 676-8370.