LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — US-127 southbound near Dunckel Road is back open after being closed due to an accident, according to an alert sent by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Drivers can now head south on US-127.

The closure was reported at 5:36 p.m. on Saturday. “Southbound US-127 after Jolly Road Exit 11 is closed due to a crash,” read the update on MDOT’s traffic map.

