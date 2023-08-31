LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person is in the hospital after a “chain reaction” crash on I-96 near Hastings Thursday afternoon.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Department reports the crash involved three vehicles — a Honda CRV, a Dodge pick-up and a Subaru Legacy. The driver of the Legacy was transported to the hospital with “for serious internal injuries.”

The other two drivers sustained “apparent but minor injuries,” officials say.

The investigation determined the crash occurred as the vehicles were approaching a zipper merge. That merge slowed traffic and diverted it to the right lane. Sheriff officials say the driver of the pick-up “did not notice traffic slowing/stopping and rear ended the Subaru Legacy.”

That collision sent the Legacy into the cable barriers. The pick-up spun out, colliding with the Honda CRV.

Officials say the investigation remains open and speed is believed to be a factor.