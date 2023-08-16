LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during the COVID-19 pandemic are seeking a new trial, claiming they did not get a fair shake.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft claim the federal judge in the trial was too quick to dismiss claims of jury misconduct, according to the Detroit Free Press.

They also claim the judge put unfair time constraints on their attorneys to cross-examine government witnesses.

They want the appeals court to weigh in on whether judicial procedure was followed.