Acrisure Insurance company expanding world headquarters to Grand Rapids

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Enbridge says it has begun installing steel supports on an oil pipeline in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac, where erosion has created a gap between the line and the lake bottom.

The Canadian company based in Calgary, Alberta, said Tuesday it had received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to install 54 supports along the Line 5 pipe in the waterway connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan.