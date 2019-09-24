Acrisure Insurance company expanding world headquarters to Grand Rapids

An insurance giant is expanding and headed to Grand Rapids.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation gave Acrisure Insurance Company a tax break worth $6 million dollars.
Acrisure already employs 400 people in the state, but officials say this expansion will soon create more.
The company CEO and President says, they want to help build a vibrant economy and it’s important to create jobs for people all across the state of Michigan.
“Acrisure is one the top insurance companies in the united states, just like Accident Fund, Delta Dental, Auto Owners here in Lansing. The insurance industry is an important part of our states economy. So growing that and building more of that across the state just helps all of our state prosper more.” Jeff Mason, CEO and President for The Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Acrisure plans to move into it’s new world headquarters by the end of next year.
