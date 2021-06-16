Multiple crews respond to a structure fire in DeWitt on W. Lehman Road

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) Around 3:00 AM multiple fire crews from the Mid Michigan area responded to a call regarding a structure fire in DeWitt off of W. Lehman Road.

6 News has a crew on the scene and can confirm most of the structure seems to be a total loss. According to neighbors, the structure is a barn and is used as a storage area, with no animals inside.

This is an ongoing and active scene, Lehman Road is currently closed. As this story develops 6 News remain on the scene for the latest details.