LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed red flag bills into law, marking her third major piece of gun control legislation in 2023.

This all comes in the wake of two major mass shootings in Michigan.

Now, groups on both sides of the gun control debate are reacting to the new laws.

“Red Flag laws are gun confiscation without due process, pure and simple. Getting a hearing after your property is stolen by the state is not due process,” said Brenden Boudreau, Executive Director of Great Lakes Gun Rights.

“As details continue to emerge about the tragic shooting at Michigan State University—the community where our organization is headquartered—we are horrified. Together, we must find solutions to put a stop to the senseless public health risk of violence before more lives are lost. We as physicians work to identify mental health issues and other concerns that could lead to tragedy, and we strongly support federal and state efforts to ensure that physicians can fulfill that role in preventing firearm deaths by health screening, patient counseling on gun safety, and referral to mental health services for those with behavioral and emotional medical conditions. We need to deploy a complete array of cultural, social, medical, legal, and educational tools and assets. We need to do it together.” Michigan State Medical Society

This is just a sampling of reactions from major organizations. Stick with 6 News as we bring you the latest on Whitmer’s battle against gun violence.