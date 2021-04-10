Activists plan protest in Detroit against police involvement in evictions

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Detroit Eviction Defense and Detroit Will Breathe are putting together a protest against police involvement in evictions that will take place today, April 10th.

The protest will start at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters and is scheduled to go from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm.

Protestors will march around downtown Detroit with a stop at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

Multiple women who say they’ve been illegally evicted by their landlords with Detroit police offers will give speeches.

Representatives with the Detroit Police Department said their policy is for officers to not assist landlords in evictions. However, activists are saying that has happened repeatedly over the years.

Over 10 other local activists have agreed to be at the event, including the Coalition for Property Tax Justice.