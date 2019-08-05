Activists push to end gun violence after mass shootings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Many people have responded to this weekend’s shootings with calls for tougher gun restrictions, and some of those calls are coming from mid-Michigan.

It was supposed to be a weekend of training, building connections and healing. But thousands of Moms Demand Action members faced a one-two punch as news of deadly mass shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH came their way.

“We learned like everyone else did,” member Emily Durbin said, “by looking at their phones and seeing the news alert that yet again, we’d had a mass shooting in our country and another American community was going to be devastated.”

Durbin wanted to leave this year’s Gun Sense University in Washington better equipped to fight back against gun violence in their communities, whether the shootings affected more than 20 victims or just one

like the shooting that left one Lansing man dead on Saturday.

She says if they want any chance of stopping gun violence, people have to address the different ways it can take place.

“We hear a lot about mass shootings, like those that have just happened,” she says, “but we often don’t hear about people that are killed by others that they know. And that’s the most common way people are shot and killed.”

Durbin says there’s no one-size-fits-all policy for gun control that could fix everything. She and other moms around the country have taken steps to end gun violence in their communities, and she wants lawmakers to make the same effort.

“When you spend time with people who have been personally affected by gun violence, you don’t stop because it’s upsetting,” Durbin says. “You recommit yourself to, every day, reaching out to your community, educating, teaching people about the dangers of gun violence, elevating the voices of people who have been affected and renewing your calls to demand that lawmakers do what they know will be effective.”