Actor Kevin Bacon mourns Michigan Kevin Bacon’s death

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

Actor Kevin Bacon expressed condolences for the passing of a Michigan man also named Kevin Bacon on social media Monday.

The actor wrote in the post:

“For obvious reasons I’m thinking this morning about the friends and Family of this young person Kevin Bacon. His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB

The deceased 25-year-old Swartz Creek man, Kevin Bacon, was found dead Saturday morning at a home in Bennington Township in Shiawassee County after going on a date with someone he met online.

The homeowner is a 50-year-old man, and is in custody in Shiawassee County Jail suspected of open murder.

