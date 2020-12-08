Additional health insurance town halls scheduled for consumers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Representatives from the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services are now offering additional virtual town hall events through December 15th to help answer any questions about open enrollment for health coverage.

Organizers say, the town halls are a series of meetings that will assist people in learning about various health plans that are being offered on the health insurance marketplace.

The first meeting is scheduled for today at noon on the insurance department’s website and when three others are scheduled.