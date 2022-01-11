Additional January pandemic emergency food assistance benefits to be issued

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michiganders who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional monthly payment due to the pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today.

Around 1.28 million Michiganders and 700,000 households will receive the additional benefits.

“As we face the omicron variant of COVID-19, we must continue delivering support to Michigan families for their basic needs,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “My administration will keep working with our federal partners to do whatever we can to make sure Michigan families can put food on the table.”

Eligible Michiganders will see additional food benefits on their Bridge card from January 15-24. The benefits will be loaded onto cards as a separate payment than the benefits provided earlier this month.

All households eligible for SNAP receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households that received over $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size: