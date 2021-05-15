Adopt a River event in Lansing today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A handful of Spring Cleaning events are going on around the Capitol City Saturday, including one hosted by the Lansing Board of Water and Light called the ‘Adopt a River’ event.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to noon at 200 Museum Drive in Lansing.

Volunteers will help clean the Red Cedar and Grand rivers along the more than 10-mile long Lansing River Trail — and as an incentive, anybody who participates in the cleanup will get free admission to the Impression 5 Science Center.

Organizers ask volunteers to bring their own gloves and registration is required — you can find that link, right here.

“Lansing residents are ready to get out and clean up our city. We are happy to partner with volunteers to host cleanups over the next month throughout the city, leading up to LOVE Lansing Weekend,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I appreciate all of the volunteers who are willing to step up and participate. The City of Lansing is our home and it`s important that we can take pride in our city.”