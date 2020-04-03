Adorable animal video: Jaali at Potter Park Zoo rolls around

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Potter Park Zoo’s rare baby black rhino, “Jaali” is moving out and about in his enclosure.

Potter Park Zoo welcomed Jalli December 24, 2019 — he is Potter Park Zoo’s first black rhino calf born at the zoo in 100 years.

Since his birth, Jaali and his mother, Doppsee, have been bonding and will make their debut to the public in spring 2020 — however, Potter Park Zoo has temporarily closed due to COVID-19 health and safety issues.

An adult black rhinoceros will stand 55-67 inches in height at the shoulder and can be as long as 11-12 feet in length. They are big guys, so they can weigh between 1,800 and 3,100 pounds.

Jaali is a black rhinoceros, a species that is currently critically endangered. On average less than two black rhino calves are born in human care each year, making every calf born vital to this endangered population. According to the Potter Park Zoo, there are only about 5,000 individual black rhinos alive in the wild today.

To learn more about Jaali and the black rhino, visit Potter Park Zoo’s website.