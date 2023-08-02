ADRIAN, Mich. (WLNS) — The Adrian Police Department has announced that the suspect of a machete attack in Adrian was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Several tips were called into the APD, giving officers areas to search for the suspect. Upon contact, he surrendered without incident.

The suspect, Jonathon Gregory, was arrested at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon his arrest, he invoked his right to remain silent.

He is currently being held at Lenawee County Jail.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or who was a witness and has not yet made a statement to police is asked to contact Officer Jeremy Powers at 517-264-4808 or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov.