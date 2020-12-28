Adrian Police search for suspect in Christmas Eve stabbing

ADRIAN, Mich. (WLNS) — On Thursday, December 24, at 8:01 pm, Adrian Police were sent to the 600 block of Finch Street in Adrian for a report of a stabbing.

During the investigation, police determined there was an altercation between two men inside a home.

Police said a 31-year-old man was stabbed twice and was taken to Toledo Hospital. Police added that an unknown man, who is the suspect, left before police arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any witnesses that have not yet made a statement to police, should contact Sergeant Joseph Wisniewski at 517-264-4808, or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.